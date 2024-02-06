How Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables

In the previous episodes of the ‘Why Do They Steal’ narrative documentary podcast, we explored the past, examining cases of Russians appropriating Ukrainian culture and history. However, in this final episode, we focus on the future.

As Ukrainians, we must understand how to address these cultural appropriations. Join us as we dig deeper into discussions with historians, activists, and lawyers to not only explore the reasons behind Russian theft but also reveal strategies for reclaiming the lost items for Ukraine.

The material was prepared with the support of the International Renaissance Foundation. The material reflects the position of the authors and does not necessarily coincide with the position of the International Renaissance Foundation.