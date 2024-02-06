All Sections
Why Do They Steal?

How Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables

Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 13:49

In the previous episodes of the ‘Why Do They Steal’ narrative documentary podcast, we explored the past, examining cases of Russians appropriating Ukrainian culture and history. However, in this final episode, we focus on the future.

As Ukrainians, we must understand how to address these cultural appropriations. Join us as we dig deeper into discussions with historians, activists, and lawyers to not only explore the reasons behind Russian theft but also reveal strategies for reclaiming the lost items for Ukraine.

The material was prepared with the support of the International Renaissance Foundation. The material reflects the position of the authors and does not necessarily coincide with the position of the International Renaissance Foundation.

"Why Do They Steal?" is a documentary narrative podcast uncovering the centuries-long theft of Ukrainian cultural treasures by russia. The appropriation of Scythian gold, the heritage of Ukrainian Cossacks, and ancient mosaics and frescoes from Ukrainian cathedrals. Across five episodes, we delve into how these valuables ended up in russian museums and strategies for their potential return.

