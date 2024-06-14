Matryoshka of Lies. Episode 2: Supremacy feat. Ewa Thompson and Oksana Zabuzhko

In this episode, we delve into how Russia weaponized its culture to justify its empire, rewriting history and erasing indigenous voices along the way.

Featuring insights from leading experts like Dr. Ewa Thompson, Ukrainian novelist Oksana Zabuzhko, and more, we challenge the conventional narrative surrounding Russian culture, revealing the colonial undercurrents that have fueled centuries of oppression and expansion.

Explore the cognitive dissonance surrounding "great Russian culture" and the role it plays in perpetuating colonialism. This episode is a must-listen for anyone seeking to understand the true nature of Russian imperialism and its impact on the world.

Dive into "Matryoshka of Lies" with Maksym Eristavi, author of the illustrated guidebook "Russian Colonialism 101," and Ukrainska Pravda. Unveil the hidden truths and discover the power of untold indigenous stories.

This show is written by Yev Kopiika, produced by Alina Poliakova, mixed and sound-designed by Anastasiia Fedoskina, co-produced and narrated by Maksym Eristavi.