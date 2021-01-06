Все разделы
Сторонники Трампа ворвались в Капитолий, где должны объявить результаты выборов

Среда, 6 января 2021, 21:44

Участники митинга в поддержку Дональда Трампа прорвали кордон полиции и ворвались в здание Капитолия в Вашингтоне, где в среду Конгресс должен объявить результаты выборов президента, победу на которых одержал Джо Байден.

Источник: BBC News

Детали: Сейчас протестующие ходят с флагами по залам Капитолия.

Часть из них уже вошла в зал Сената.

 

Дополняется...

Темы: ТрампСШАмитингичрезвычайное происшествие


