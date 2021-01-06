Сторонники Трампа ворвались в Капитолий, где должны объявить результаты выборов

Участники митинга в поддержку Дональда Трампа прорвали кордон полиции и ворвались в здание Капитолия в Вашингтоне, где в среду Конгресс должен объявить результаты выборов президента, победу на которых одержал Джо Байден.

Источник: BBC News

Детали: Сейчас протестующие ходят с флагами по залам Капитолия.

Часть из них уже вошла в зал Сената.

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Protesters are on the third floor of the Senate, walking door to door, shouting “Where the fuck are they?”



They’re in the gallery pic.twitter.com/3v4XsPWl5o — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

3/х



Протестувальники прорвали очеплення поліції і пройшли на сходинки до будинку Капітолію.pic.twitter.com/7aVwlPZhga — Kyrylo Loukerenko (@K_Loukerenko) January 6, 2021

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

WATCH: The U.S. Capitol remains on lockdown after protestors entered the building https://t.co/jbW1p1TJFE pic.twitter.com/2HLhWJ7yt2 — Bloomberg (@business) January 6, 2021

Extraordinary scenes from the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/HqZ4PAcbVg — Maxim A. Suchkov (@m_suchkov) January 6, 2021

Дополняется...