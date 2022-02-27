The end of putin – the beginning of Zelensky

Russia has started protesting against the war. Thousands of russians are loosing their next of kin in this war. The war that was started in the interests of one person. In the interests of putin.

In order to suppress the protests, to stop the defections, to block informing the Russian population about the real losses, Putin will start killing his own citizens. It's just a matter of time.

The more Ukraine holds out, the more the world will wake up.

The more the world wakes up the more russians will.

The more russians wake up the weaker will putin be. Russian government understands this and is speaking of getting death penalty back.

Why is putin failing? Many of the issues he is blaming our country for actually do not exist in Ukraine but do exist in russia.

In his speeches putin is blaming Ukraine for what russia is actually doing now.

When thousands of people and children across the country are forced to hide in basements from rocket attacks just because they are Ukrainians, who is a neo-Nazi then?

If a missile hits a residential building in the capital of Ukraine, then who is the culprit? If the Russian army takes over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, who should we defend ourselves against?

Putin's downfall is now in the hands of one man – President Zelensky. The stronger Zelensky is, the weaker putin is. And Zelensky is getting stronger with every day of this war.

Why? Because putin is supported by frightened embezzling you establishment to whom his regime has guaranteed impunity for decades. And Zelensky is supported now by the entire country, the entire civilized world, and even some conscious Russians.

It is now that we are witnessing the beginning of President Zelensky.

We are all watching this man, from another reality and another life, resist. It isn't made up. Everything is live. Morning and night. 24/7.

He can really be killed. He is really in danger.

It's easy to imagine how someone who hides behind a six-meter table from coronavirus would behave in Zelensky's shoes. Putin is going to die. Judging by the last few days, he attacked not only the wrong country, but the wrong president.