Despite the fact that we really don't know enough about the US president's negotiating genius.

(Although those experts who recommend playing dead when you meet a bear may be right, this solution is not relevant for an elephant. Especially a red one).

Continuous curtsies to the world-renowned murderer Putin can and do look like for some reason it is exactly russia that they are going to "make great again" - the most disgusting authoritarian bloody and perverted edge of civilization. In doing so, they are humiliating everything that the United States of America has been known for for many years.

The obvious positive of the last few days is that the representatives of the new administration do not demand that the victim apologize to the maniac. At least not yet.

From the rhetoric of the Pentagon chief (it is even strange that Elon Musk has not yet proposed to remove one of the corners of this building, leaving the name), it becomes clear that for the first time since World War II, an attempt to destroy an independent country through occupation is proposed to be recognized as a reality. Concessions must be made by the defender, and those who have been committing genocide against an entire people for years need to simply stop to be fully rehabilitated in the eyes of the world.

Journalist Tucker Carlson is rapidly approaching the level of Russian propaganda in terms of the number of fakes he has published about Ukraine. But he still hasn't found the courage to tell the truth about Russia and Putin at least once.

Obviously, it is important for Putin to turn Ukraine's heroic desire for independence into another Budapest Memorandum. With the amendment that this time, instead of nuclear weapons, Ukraine has to give up its rare earth metals.

But is it clear from across the ocean that this time (in the absence of real commitments other than paper ones) Russia will claim not only Ukraine?

Saving the world has never been a business. Good deals have never been made with murderers.

In 1938, the British prime minister also did not believe that Hitler had "further aggressive plans" beyond Czechoslovakia. Thus, he increased Hitler's faith in his aggressive plans and added to his industrial potential in the territory of the country cynically placed under occupation.

Because evil will surely defeat the one who refuses to defeat evil. And those who make deals with evil will also be defeated.

Make russia small again!

Disclaimer: Articles reflect their author’s point of view and do not claim to be objective or to explore every aspect of the issues they discuss. The Ukrainska Pravda editorial board does not bear any responsibility for the accuracy of the information provided, or its interpretation, and acts solely as a publisher. The point of view of the Ukrainska Pravda editorial board may not coincide with the point of view of the article’s author.