Ukraine's European future is fundamental for an enduring peace

More than three years since Russia’s full-scale aggression began, Ukraine continues to keep Moscow’s brutal imperialism at bay. The proud and free nation of Ukraine will not surrender to it, for Ukrainians have long since taken their fate in their own hands. Democratic Ukraine must determine its own future, sharing in the freedom and prosperity of Europe.

Finnish and European support to Ukraine

Support for Ukraine is a top priority for my government. When I visited Kyiv in the summer of 2023, I saw the tangible effects of that support. Now, I am visiting Kyiv once again to show Finland’s unbreakable commitment to a free and democratic Ukraine.

Already in 2023, I visited a Finnish-funded housing project in Irpin accommodating families who had lost their homes to war. Finland has since expanded its support to Ukraine, ranging from education to the environment and to safeguarding energy production. In fact, Ukraine is now our biggest development cooperation partner. A lot of Finland’s support originates in the private sector, which is testament to the solidarity felt by Finnish society. Throughout the war years, Finland has offered protection to tens of thousands of Ukrainians, many of whom have since returned to Ukraine as conditions have allowed. They have enriched our society, and we want to help them rebuild their country.

Finland and Ukraine have agreed to continue and intensify cooperation on civil defence shelters. Finland will provide technical and strategic support and will lead the shelter coalition together with Ukraine. We call on our international partners to join the coalition and contribute financial support for implementing Ukraine’s National Strategy and building shelters in Ukraine. The European Union has mustered its vast economic resources in support of Ukraine: the EU’s Ukraine Facility is securing a multiannual economic and financial supply line. It is imperative that we continue to support Ukraine’s economy with additional instruments over the coming years, too. My message in the European Council has been consistent and clear: we must sustain our strong macrofinancial support for Ukraine—so the economy can function, defence materiel procurements can continue, and Ukraine can grow stronger in the face of Russian aggression. Ukraine’s firm commitment to reform efforts in various sectors of society is a key factor in this arrangement.

The European and Western economic base and financial firepower in support of Ukraine is overwhelming when compared to support for Russia. Time is not on Russia’s side in this war, as its limited economic resources pose increasing problems and will eventually force Moscow to scale back its ambitions. We will continue to ramp up pressure on Russia’s war machine. The EU has just agreed on its 17th sanctions package, targeting the Russian shadow fleet and some of Russia’s oil companies. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has announced that the EU is already preparing further measures. It is time to move swiftly toward our 18th sanctions package—one that will target Russia’s shadow fleet, crack down on circumvention and tighten restrictions on oil. We welcome similar announcements from other partners.

In March, my government announced its 28th military aid package to Ukraine. Finland is a top provider of military aid to Ukraine in per capita terms. We have boosted our defence industry and incentivised our defence companies to support Ukraine. With the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation by our respective ministers of defence, our bilateral military cooperation is now deepening even further. Looking ahead, we are not only continuing our support for Ukraine but also drawing important lessons on how to strengthen our military preparedness.

In our discussions within the EU, we are constantly pushing for more military support. The new SAFE instrument, aimed at boosting Europe’s defence industrial capacity through joint procurement, will soon unlock fresh liquidity channels for both EU Member States and Ukraine. We are now taking steps to help integrate the Ukrainian and European defence industries. The EU’s military and civilian assistance operations in Ukraine must be further strengthened. Ukraine already has a thriving defence industry and one of the strongest armies in Europe. We must build fully integrated defence industrial cooperation between Ukraine and the EU, based on shared standards and joint operations between our companies. Rapidly scaling up defence production and output using every available tool is our top priority.

Ukraine’s quest for Europe

Ukraine has applied for membership in the European Union. The EU has welcomed the application and promptly opened negotiations. Europeans have been astonished by Ukraine’s drive for reforms even under conditions of war. This speaks volumes about Ukraine’s determination. It is the responsibility of the EU to respond by facilitating Ukraine’s path towards membership. Finland supports the opening of all negotiation clusters soon. Our assistance to Ukraine is closely aligned with the goal of supporting Ukraine on its path to EU accession. We have been working closely with the Ukrainian government, providing both negotiation expertise and targeted technical assistance across specific clusters—and we stand ready to continue and deepen this support.

Finland joined the EU in 1995, together with Austria and Sweden. It was a crucial step, but our centuries-old affiliation with Europe certainly did not start there. We had built up the famed Nordic model through decades of hard work and economic integration before EU membership. From 1995 to 2023, Finland remained outside of NATO but was a regional security provider with a strong national defence. If anyone had misgivings about Finland’s place on the European political and security policy map during that period, these have proven unwarranted. When Finland joined the EU, and later NATO, we purported to be at the "top of the class", ready to contribute and show our value to our partners and allies.

The Finnish story is one example of belonging to Europe and becoming integrated into its institutions. Joining the EU will be one chapter in Ukraine’s story. Ukraine is already defending the freedom of Europe and deserves our full solidarity. Increasing trade and mobility, and gradual accession to EU programmes, must not wait for the formal conclusion of the enlargement negotiations.

The road to peace

Efforts continue to bring the war to end and achieve a just and lasting peace that guarantees the security of Ukraine. Achieving a sustained ceasefire would be the first step, as it could make it possible to start full negotiations on ending the war. Unfortunately, Russia seems reluctant to end its aggression or withdraw from its maximalist goals. So far, President Putin has been playing for time in an effort to undermine President Trump’s quest for peace. Ukraine, by contrast, has shown a principled readiness to enter negotiations. Throughout the war, President Zelenskyy has been an advocate for a just peace based on the UN Charter and the core principles of the international law, as reinforced in Ukraine’s Peace Formula.

Ukraine has expressed its willingness to join NATO, as this would help provide the strongest security guarantees against future aggression. Finland shares this view and continues to support the right of all countries to choose their own defensive security arrangements.

Ukraine will always take the lion’s share of responsibility for its own security. So it is for Finland, and for other nations, too. But Ukraine is not alone, not anymore. The EU and Ukraine already agreed to long-term security commitments last year, and most Member States, along with the United States and many others, have signed their respective national commitments with Ukraine. The recent minerals agreement between the United States and Ukraine will hopefully serve to sustain the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s security.

The Europeans are currently working on enhanced contributions to Ukraine’s future security arrangements while liaising with the United States. Our common goal is to play a robust and positive role in the future security of Ukraine and to pre-empt the threat of renewed Russian aggression. Ultimately, enduring peace and security will depend on collective commitments and contributions from all sides.

Some commentators have hastened to write off Europe in the peace efforts. In fact, the Europeans have quickly regrouped and upped their game to support Ukraine in all situations, to increase pressure on Russia and to secure close coordination with the new US administration. The outcome of the war will not be decided over the heads of Europe and Ukraine. The West will put pressure on Russia to bring it to a negotiated settlement.

Russia’s sovereign assets in Europe must remain immobilised until Russia fully compensates for the damage it has caused. The proceeds from these frozen assets are already being used to finance Ukraine’s war efforts. Finland supports using the assets themselves to compensate for Ukraine’s losses and finance reconstruction. Russia must be held accountable for the war of aggression and for the damages it has caused

Russia’s full-scale invasion is the most severe challenge to the European security order since the end of the Cold War. Putin has not managed to break that order, only Russia’s own part in it. Whatever his initial designs, Russia has lost its chance to draw Ukraine and its people closer.

The rest of Europe has not abandoned the European security order. We stand firm on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, and we call on all free nations to stand with us. This collective commitment was once again palpable when the leaders of almost 50 European nations and institutions met for the Summit of the European Political Community on 16 May in Tirana.

Achieving peace will be a future challenge for Ukraine. Wars leave deep scars and long shadows. Society will need to heal and rebuild. The patience of the nation will be tested again once the fighting winds down. Europe must make good on its promise: to support Ukraine for as long as needed. This includes taking part in the long reconstruction process and helping Ukraine move forward on its path to European integration.

