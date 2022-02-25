All Sections
Укр
Рус
Eng
Support Us
Ukrainska pravda
Established by Georgiy Gongadze in 2000
Укр
Рус
Eng
Sections
News
Stories
Opinions
Podcasts
Archive
Our Projects
Ukrainska Pravda (UKR)
Ekonomichna Pravda (UKR)
Life (UKR)
European Pravda (ENG)
Blogs
Istorychna Pravda (ENG)
Tabloid
Support Us
Russian rocket struck down near Vinnitsya
Friday, 25 February 2022, 10:45
Advertisement:
Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv
Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart
Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video
Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force
updated
Zelenskyy begins US visit on Monday, scheduled to meet Biden
National Agency on Corruption Prevention launches public access to declaration registry
All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement:
Ми використовуємо
cookies
Погоджуюсь