Ukraine's trust in NATO allies broken due to delays in aid – NATO Secretary General

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, believes that the delays in the supply of military aid by the Alliance's member states have affected Ukraine’s trust in them, and strengthening NATO's role in this situation may solve the issue.

Source: Stoltenberg in a comment for Reuters following his visit to Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg believes that Ukraine’s trust in its NATO allies has been undermined due to delays in armament supply, and such failures are a sign of the necessity to review the coordination of international military aid for Kyiv.

Quote: "We need a more robust, institutionalised framework for our support to ensure predictability, to ensure more accountability and to ensure burden-sharing."

Details: He mentioned his idea to create a years-long plan which would clearly determine the contribution of each NATO member into the aid for Ukraine.

Reacting to the concern of some NATO members, Stoltenberg stressed that these amounts will be "tiny bits or fractions" of what the United States and its allies spent in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"There we speak about trillions and ... in Ukraine, we are speaking about billions. But we are actually addressing a real challenge for our security – a more aggressive Russia," he stated.

Background:

At the beginning of April, Stoltenberg suggested creating the fund of Allies’ contributions in the amount of US$ 100 billion for five years for Ukraine within the package which is to be signed by the leaders of NATO member states at the summit in Washington.

Stoltenberg also discussed this idea with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to the city of Kyiv.

