All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's government allocates additional US$388 million to purchase drones

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 30 April 2024, 17:56
Ukraine's government allocates additional US$388 million to purchase drones
A serviceman launches a drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated an additional 15.5 billion hryvnias (about US$388 million) for the purchase of drones for the needs of the Defence Forces.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Quote: "Today, the government allocates an additional 15.5 billion hryvnias for the purchase of drones. The funds will go to the administration of the State Service of Special Communications and Information, which is in charge of the relevant procurement." 

Advertisement:

Details: Shmyhal noted that this is an additional resource to the 43.3 billion hryvnias (US$1.08 billion) already allocated for drones this year. 

"With the funds allocated today, 300,000 drones will be delivered to our Defence Forces," he added.

Background: The Ukrainian government allocated an additional 5 billion hryvnias (US$125 million) to the Defence Forces to purchase drones.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Cabinet of Minister (government)drones
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
Cabinet of Minister (government)
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers establishes US$1,794 payment for soldiers per every 30 days in combat zone
Ukrainian parliament instructs government to establish payments of US$1,794 per month to soldiers at line of contact
Ukraine allocates another US$142.3 million for fortifications construction
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: