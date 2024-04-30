Ukraine's government allocates additional US$388 million to purchase drones

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated an additional 15.5 billion hryvnias (about US$388 million) for the purchase of drones for the needs of the Defence Forces.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Quote: "Today, the government allocates an additional 15.5 billion hryvnias for the purchase of drones. The funds will go to the administration of the State Service of Special Communications and Information, which is in charge of the relevant procurement."

Details: Shmyhal noted that this is an additional resource to the 43.3 billion hryvnias (US$1.08 billion) already allocated for drones this year.

"With the funds allocated today, 300,000 drones will be delivered to our Defence Forces," he added.

Background: The Ukrainian government allocated an additional 5 billion hryvnias (US$125 million) to the Defence Forces to purchase drones.

