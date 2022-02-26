The curfew in Kharkiv will start at 6:00 pm
Saturday, 26 February 2022, 11:54
The curfew hours have been modified in Kharkiv. Now the curfew is from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.
Source : Kharkiv City Council
Details : From 26 February, the curfew will be imposed from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.
During the curfew, people are asked not to go outside.
Earlier, due to the enaction of the martial law in the country, curfew was imposed from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.