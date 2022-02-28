Russian invaders intend to use residents of Kherson to seize Kyiv - Regional State Administration

Kateryna Tyshchenko - Monday, February 28, 2022, 00:22

The Russian invaders took possession of Ukrainian military uniforms and planned to send enemy military machinery to Kyiv under the guise of territorial defence.

Source: Kherson Regional State Administration

Ad verbatim: "The Russian invaders want to use the people of Kherson as a human shield to seize Ukrainian cities.

The invaders who took possession of the Ukrainian military uniforms, plan to organise an "evacuation" of Kherson residents in the coming days under the guise of the Territorial Defence.

They plan to gather civilians in their buses and send them to Kyiv. Enemy vehicles will approach and move under the cover of these buses. "

Details: Kherson Regional State Administration asks city residents not to follow fake "evacuation". Authorities, Ukrainian Armed Forces, Territorial Defence and law enforcement do not plan to conduct such an "evacuation".