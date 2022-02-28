Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Russian invaders intend to use residents of Kherson to seize Kyiv - Regional State Administration

Monday, 28 February 2022, 00:22

Kateryna Tyshchenko - Monday, February 28, 2022, 00:22

The Russian invaders took possession of Ukrainian military uniforms and planned to send enemy military machinery to Kyiv under the guise of territorial defence.

Source: Kherson Regional State Administration

Ad verbatim: "The Russian invaders want to use the people of Kherson as a human shield to seize Ukrainian cities.

The invaders who took possession of  the Ukrainian military uniforms, plan to organise an "evacuation" of Kherson residents in the coming days under the guise of the Territorial Defence.

They plan to gather civilians in their buses and send them to Kyiv. Enemy vehicles will approach and  move under the cover of these buses. "
Details: Kherson Regional State Administration asks city residents not to follow fake "evacuation". Authorities, Ukrainian Armed Forces, Territorial Defence and law enforcement do not plan to conduct such an "evacuation".

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News