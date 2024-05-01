All Sections
Zelenskyy dismisses head of Ukrainian Security Service's cybersecurity department

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 1 May 2024, 20:18
Illia Vitiuk. Photo: the Security Service of Ukraine on Facebook
Illia Vitiuk. Photo: the Security Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has signed a decree about the dismissal of Illia Vitiuk from the office of the Head of the Cybersecurity Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), whose wife bought an apartment worth more than 20 million hryvnias (around US$516,000) during the war.

Source: decree on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "Illia Vitiuk shall be dismissed from the post of the Head of the Department of Counterintelligence for Protecting the Interests of the State in the Sector of Information Security of Ukraine."

Background: 

  • Slidstvo.Info investigative journalists discovered that Illia Vitiuk’s wife purchased an apartment with a market value of over UAH 20 million (around US$516,000), but Vitiuk stated in his tax declaration that the apartment only cost UAH 12.8 million.
  • On 6 April, the media reported that officials from a military enlistment office had attempted to give a call-up notice to Yevhenii Shulhat, the Slidstvo.Info journalist who worked on the story. 
  • The SSU and the Ministry of Defence, together with the General Staff, said they would look into the information published by Slidstvo.Info regarding the attempts to give a call-up notice to the journalist after he published the investigation into Vitiuk.

Subjects: State Security Service of Ukraine
State Security Service of Ukraine
