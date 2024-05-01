Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports on Russia's missile stock and production rate

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) identified Russia's estimated stocks of Zircon, Oniks, Kalibr, and Kh-69 missiles, as well as the rate of their manufacturing.

Source: DIU in a comment to Army Inform

Details: According to intelligence estimates, as of the end of April 2024, the Russian military have approximately 40 units of 3M22 Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles at their disposal. The production pace for these missiles is up to ten units per month.

Advertisement:

They also possess 400 units of 3M55/3M55M Oniks/Oniks-M cruise missiles. The production rate of those is also up to 10 units per month.

The number of Kalibr 3M-14 cruise missiles is 270 units. The production rate is 30-40 units per month.

There are 45 Kh-69 air-to-ground missiles in Russian stocks. Their production rate is 1-3 units per month.

Previously: In early April, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that Russia had about 950 strategic-tactical and strategic missiles with a range of over 350 kilometres, and it could be able to conduct several more combined attacks until it would need a pause to accumulate resources.

Support UP or become our patron!