US announces large-scale package of sanctions against Russian military-industrial base

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 1 May 2024, 21:11
Stock photo: Getty Images

On 1 May, the US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against nearly 200 individuals and legal entities that assist Russia's military-industrial complex and help it evade the restrictions already imposed.

Source: press release from the US Treasury Department; European Pravda

Details: The latest package of US sanctions targets Russia's military-industrial base and its chemical and biological weapons programmes, as well as individuals and legal entities in third countries that help Moscow purchase components for weapons or defence products.

Among other things, the US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on almost 60 people from Azerbaijan, Belgium, China, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates, which allow Moscow to buy much-needed technologies and equipment from abroad.

Over 100 organisations on the updated sanctions list work or have worked in the Russian economy's technological, defence, manufacturing or transport sectors.

Another package of US sanctions is directed against the leading Russian importers of cotton сellulose, nitrocellulose, and its key components, as well as two suppliers of these goods from China.

Additionally, the US Department of the Treasury blacklisted three Russian legal entities and two individuals engaged in the purchase of goods for military organisations involved in the development of chemical and biological weapons.

In addition, two Russian companies involved in constructing gas infrastructure in Russia, Neftegazstroy and Vnipitransgaz, are subject to new US sanctions.

Eventually, in coordination with the US Department of the Treasury, the State Department imposed sanctions on more than 80 individuals and legal entities involved in evading sanctions against Russia or linked to Russia's chemical and biological weapons programmes and military-industrial base.

The State Department also took restrictive measures against Russia's energy, metallurgical and mining sectors and imposed additional sanctions in connection with the death of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

The US announced the last large-scale sanctions against Russia on 23 February. Then, US President Joe Biden announced that the US imposed more than 500 sanctions against the Russian Federation and new export restrictions against almost 100 organisations on the eve of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and after Navalny's death.

Subjects: USAsanctions
