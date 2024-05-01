Ukraine preparing seven new bilateral security agreements, including one with US – Zelenskyy

Lloyd Austin, US Defense Secretary, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that agreements on security cooperation with seven countries, including the US, are being prepared.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 1 May, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We are preparing seven new security documents for our country – bilateral security agreements, including a security agreement with the United States."

Zelenskyy said drafts of some of the security agreements are ready and expressed the hope that they will become a support for Ukraine over the next few years "until we join NATO".

"We are filling the draft agreements with stronger opportunities for Ukraine and for our common security with partners. Obviously, any means of increasing our protection against Russian terror are given special priority," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

So far, Ukraine has signed bilateral security agreements with nine countries, Latvia being the most recent. Another is expected to be signed with Norway.

Most Ukrainians believe that signing bilateral agreements in the security sector will help Kyiv resist Russia’s full-scale aggression.

