Don’t go to blood donation centres: medics ask donors to sign up through DonorUA

Monday, 28 February 2022, 16:56

Olena Barsukova - Monday, 28 February 2022

Details: For safety reasons, medics are asking people not to go to blood donation centres, but to register to donate and await an invitation.

It is possible to sign up to give blood through the DonorUA platform, reports the Kyiv City State Administration. You should come to blood donation centres only after coordinators have contacted you. Information about the current need for blood donations can also be found on the DonorUA page.

"Currently, the call for blood to be donated to donation centres is closed. All regions of Ukraine now have blood supplies for all blood and rhesus types. Kyiv City Blood Centre thanks everyone who responded to the call to donate blood and has already become a donor," the Kyiv City State Administration said.

