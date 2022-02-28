All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ministry of Culture asks people not to share information about Primachenko paintings that might have survived following enemy attack

Monday, 28 February 2022, 21:29

Olena Barsukova – Sunday, 28 February 2022

In the Kyiv region, Russian troops have burned down the Museum of History and Local Lore in Ivankiv, which contained about 20 works by the artist Maria Primachenko.

Later, there were social media reports that some of the paintings had been saved.

Advertisement:

However, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy asked people to refrain from sharing information about how exactly they were protecting the museum.

The Ministry gave the following comment to "Ukrainska Pravda": "The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy appeals to journalists and activists: please refrain from disseminating information about the available means of protection deployed by the museum or the local residents, or the location and relocation of museum collections during the war."

The town of Ivankiv is currently still held by the invaders.

The publication and dissemination of information, especially to those whose intentions are unknown, thus threatens the security of both local residents and museum exhibits.

At the same time, the Ministry added that it understood the value of Maria Primachenko's works and would make every effort to "save cultural valuables and assist the Ivankiv community in restoring the museum".

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: