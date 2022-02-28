Ministry of Culture asks people not to share information about Primachenko paintings that might have survived following enemy attack

Olena Barsukova – Sunday, 28 February 2022

In the Kyiv region, Russian troops have burned down the Museum of History and Local Lore in Ivankiv, which contained about 20 works by the artist Maria Primachenko.

Later, there were social media reports that some of the paintings had been saved.

However, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy asked people to refrain from sharing information about how exactly they were protecting the museum.

The Ministry gave the following comment to "Ukrainska Pravda": "The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy appeals to journalists and activists: please refrain from disseminating information about the available means of protection deployed by the museum or the local residents, or the location and relocation of museum collections during the war."

The town of Ivankiv is currently still held by the invaders.

The publication and dissemination of information, especially to those whose intentions are unknown, thus threatens the security of both local residents and museum exhibits.

At the same time, the Ministry added that it understood the value of Maria Primachenko's works and would make every effort to "save cultural valuables and assist the Ivankiv community in restoring the museum".