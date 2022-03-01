Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
EU has registered Ukraine's application for membership

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 03:49

The European Union has officially begun the process of considering Ukraine's membership application.

Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine's representative at the European Union, wrote about it on his Twitter page, according to European Pravda.

"I handed over the application for Ukraine’s membership of the European Union signed by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to the Permanent Representative to the EU Presidency of the French Council of France, Philippe Leglis-Costa. The application has been registered. The review procedure has begun," he wrote.

Following Russia's invasion, several EU countries have called for Ukraine's prospective membership, and Slovakia proposed that there be a special procedure for Ukraine's accession to the EU. The day before, European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, said she considered Ukraine to be "one of us" and wanted to see it in the EU. She did not, however, mention Ukraine's chances of joining the EU, particularly under the accelerated programme. Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that Ukraine has a distinctly European perspective, however "we must now fight aggression."

As a reminder, on 28 February, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

