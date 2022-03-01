All Sections
EU has registered Ukraine's application for membership

European PravdaTuesday, 1 March 2022, 02:49

""EUROPEAN TRUTH" — TUESDAY, MARCH 01, 2022, 03:49 AM

The European Union has officially begun the process of considering Ukraine's membership application.

Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine's representative at the European Union, wrote about it on his Twitter page, according to European Pravda.

"I handed over the application for Ukraine’s membership of the European Union signed by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to the Permanent Representative to the EU Presidency of the French Council of France, Philippe Leglis-Costa. The application has been registered. The review procedure has begun," he wrote.

Following Russia's invasion, several EU countries have called for Ukraine's prospective membership, and Slovakia proposed that there be a special procedure for Ukraine's accession to the EU. The day before, European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, said she considered Ukraine to be "one of us" and wanted to see it in the EU. She did not, however, mention Ukraine's chances of joining the EU, particularly under the accelerated programme. Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that Ukraine has a distinctly European perspective, however "we must now fight aggression."

As a reminder, on 28 February, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

After the invasion by Russia, several EU countries have called for Ukraine's prospective membership, and Slovakia has proposed that a special procedure be adopted for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Earlier, the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that she considers Ukraine to be "one of us" and wants to see it in the EU. Despite this, she did not specify what Ukraine's chances are of joining the EU, especially on an accelerated programme.

The High Representative of Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrel, said that Ukraine has a clear European perspective, but right now "we have to fight aggression."

