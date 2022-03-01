All Sections
Poland expects the arrival of more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees

European PravdaTuesday, 1 March 2022, 16:11

The Head of Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects the arrival of more than a million refugees from war-torn Ukraine, Evropeyska Pravda reports, citing RMF24 [Polish radio station].

"Every refugee at the Polish-Ukrainian border will be welcomed. We expect that the number of refugees from Ukraine might reach 1 million", said Zbigniew Rau [Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland] in Lodz after a meeting with his colleagues from France and Germany.

He added that so far, the number of Ukrainians looking for a refuge in Poland has reached 400,000 people.

Rau emphasised that it is important to remember that the Polish border is also being crossed by citizens of other countries, including non-European countries.

"According to our sources, people from more than 125 countries are arriving in Poland, though the majority is from Ukraine. Everyone who crosses the Polish border to save their life and health will be admitted, cared for, given shelter and food as well as ways of contacting their consulate services [for people who are not from Ukraine]," Rau said.

According to him, Ukrainians fleeing to Poland from the war-torn country "know that they will be safe here among friendly and kind people." He underlined the similarities between the cultures and values of the two people.

"We have to strive to make sure humanitarian aid reaches those who need it the most," Rau said.

