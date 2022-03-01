Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Ukraine needs real-time satellite images, appeals to space agencies and private companies

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 17:12

EOS Data Analytics, together with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, is calling on companies and space agencies that have satellite images to support Ukraine with satellite data in real time, the company's press service stated.

On Tuesday, EOSDA urged all organisations working with geospatial data to provide real-time medium- to high-definition images of Ukraine and Eastern Europe obtained from EOSDA's radar satellites.

The company has updated its platform to enable real-time analysis of the military situation and save lives. Processed and analysed data will be transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and humanitarian organisations.

EOSDA needs prompt, current data to supply information and relevant analysis on the enemy troops and weaponry (particularly refuelling) at night and on cloudy days, which is impossible with data from optical satellites.

Images from optical satellites currently available to Ukraine are not usable. They are often either obstructed by clouds or were taken over 72 hours ago, or both.

EOSDA notes that some data providers may encounter limitations on working with a pivate company in Ukraine. 

"In such cases, we will connect providers with Mykhailo Fedorov, the Minister for Digital Transformation of Ukraine, as well as with other representatives of the government and security forces, so that data is transmitted to them and/or further processing of information by EOSDA is initiated," the statement read.

Max Poliakov, the founder of EOSDA explains that "old optical satellite images are used for PR purposes and as evidence of war crimes for future consideration by the International Criminal Court. However, right now, Ukraine needs usable data to save millions of innocent lives and its sovereignty".

The company appealed to IAI, Iceye, Capella, the Canadian and European Space Agencies and the German Air and Space Centre to provide geospatial data, as well as to Planet, MAXAR, Airbus, SIIS, Space View, Blacksky and others to provide satellite imagery.

