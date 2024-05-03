All Sections
Zelenskyy appoints new head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 3 May 2024, 11:21
Zelenskyy appoints new head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration
Serhii Tiurin. Photo: Tiurin on Facebook

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree appointing Serhii Tiurin as Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration.

Source: decree on the president's website

Details: The document is dated 2 May.

Quote: "Serhii Tiurin shall be appointed as Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration."

Reference: Tiurin, who formerly served as deputy director of the Oblast State Administration, has been acting as head of the administration since Serhii Hamalii's departure in March 2023.

Tiurin is 46 years old. He has a degree in law and worked as a lawyer.

Previously: In mid-February, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Serhii Tiurin as Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast State Administration.

