Ukrainian Armed Forces neutralise Kadyrov's fighters who planned to kill Zelenskyy

Source: information from a Ukrainian intelligence service

Details: As it has become known, the key objective of the Russian Federation’s "operation" against Ukraine is the capture of Kyiv and the physical liquidation of the country's top leadership, including the President.

Putin commissioned Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov to do the dirtiest of this work and personally instructed him during a meeting on February 3, 2022 that the task of the Chechens was to clean up Kyiv, by carrying out physical liquidation and preventive work with Ukrainian leaders.

After this meeting, a shock group headed by Kadyrov's assistant Danylo Martynov was urgently formed in Grozny.

Later this group was incorporated into the National Guard of Russia’s forces, attached to the units and formations of the Eastern Military District deployed in Belarus, which on February 24 began the invasion of Ukraine in the direction of Kyiv.

Intelligence has published excerpts from talks between Martinov and Kadyrov, in which Martynov reports on his plans and actions.

Later the group joined a column of more than 250 units of equipment and more than 1,500 personnel of the "best fighters of the Chechen Republic" in Ukraine.

But on February 26, on the outskirts of Kyiv near the Gostomel airport, the Kadyrov Guard suffered heavy losses.

According to sources of Ukrainian intelligence services, the neutralisation of the Kadyrovites was made possible by intelligence obtained from an anonymous source who introduced himself as a "Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation officer" who wants to prevent bloodshed. According to this source, and confirmed by intercepted materials, Putin, entrusting Kadyrov with such an important task, in parallel instructed the Federal Security Service of Russia to monitor its implementation. A temporary task force was set up at the Federal Security Service's headquarters to record every step taken by Kadyrov and people close to him.

After the invasion of Ukraine, a Russian Federal Security Service officer who allegedly opposed the war, and in order to stop the bloodshed as soon as possible, gave the warning information about the route of the Kadyrov column and their role in the special operation against Ukraine to the Ukrainian intelligence services.

On February 26, after reconnaissance using unmanned aerial vehicles, the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted a devastating blow on two Kadyrov locations in the Gostomel area. Magomed Tushaev, commander of the 141st Motorised Regiment of the Chechen National Guard of Russia and close to Kadyrov, was killed.

"Even the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation considers the war with Ukraine alien to them. Although it is possible that by helping to destroy the elite of the Kadyrov Guard, the Federal Security Service has dealt a serious blow to Kadyrov's position in the Kremlin" - said intelligence sources.

Earlier, the British newspaper The Times reported that there were more than 400 Wagnerians in Kyiv whom the Kremlin had ordered to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and members of his government, and in doing so pave the way for Russia's seizure of power. PresidentZelensky himself has also said that they want to assassinate him.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that on February 26, in the Gostomel area, the Ukrainian military defeated a special unit of the Chechen National Guard of Russia.