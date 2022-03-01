Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Russian invaders' shelling of Mariupol kills one, 3 injured

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 20:14

Denys Karlovsky – Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 20:14

According to preliminary police data, at least one person was killed and three were injured in the artillery shelling executed by the Russian invaders in the centre of Mariupol.

Source: the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

According to the press statement: "According to preliminary data, one person was killed and three were injured. Police officers were working at the scene.

At about 5:30pm, a new shelling of the city began. The number of victims is being confirmed."

Details: Russian occupiers fired on apartment buildings in the city centre and the Livoberezhny district. The premises of school №16 were also severely damaged.

Police in the Donetsk region have opened a criminal case under the article of the violation of the laws and customs of war.

Earlier, around 4pm the Mayor of Mariupol Vadim Boychenko declared that the Russian invaders carried out an artillery attack on the centre of Mariupol.

