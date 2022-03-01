Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Zelenskyy to foreigners: "If Ukraine falls, they will be at your borders"

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 21:31

MAZURENKO ALIONA - TUESDAY, 1 MARCH 2022, 21:31

In an interview with foreign journalists, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in case of Ukraine's fall, Russian troops would be at NATO border and would engage in provocations there. 

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN and Reuters

Quote: "I told them (foreign leaders - ed.) that Ukraine will fight stronger than anyone, but we won’t be able to handle Russia one on one. When I talk about Russia, I'm not talking about the people now, I'm talking about their army, their leadership... 

If Ukraine falls, then all these troops will be on the borders of NATO member states, on the borders of Lithuania, Poland, etc."

Details: According to the President, Ukraine was preparing for the Russian invasion and had 6 options for defending the state: "We prepared for everything, but when you prepare in advance, it is not necessary to prepare your enemy to be ready for your reaction." Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine had prepared the army, financial support, conditions and weapons in advance. He also mentioned that we have all been involved in a full-scale war for a long time. 

What’s more, Zelenskyy noted that in case of Ukraine's fall, Russia will start provoking again, so NATO must move on to negotiations and respond to such a pressure: "not just warn the enemy, but respond." 

The President once again called on the world to close the sky over Ukraine.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News