Enemy shelling Kharkiv

Svitlana Kizilova - Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 23:35

A massive fire is blazing over Kharkiv after explosions in multiple areas. Russian aggressors continue shelling the city.

Source: Suspilne, Adviser for the Interior Minister of Ukraine Anton Herashchenko in Telegram

Missiles hit the Institute of Tank Troops on Cold Mountain, and fell on Pavlove Pole earlier, according to preliminary reports.

According to Gerashchenko, a missile strike was carried out on a tank school, and the enemy targeted military depots in Kharkiv just now (late in the evening on March 1). He added that weaponry had been relocated from warehouses a long time ago.