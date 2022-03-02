Russian missiles strike Ukraine’s National Police and Security Service buildings in Kharkiv

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 09:05 AM

Russian troops have struck the building of the Regional Department of the National Police and Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv.

Source: Anton Heraschenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Telegram; Roman Semenukha, Deputy Head of Kharkiv Regional Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Semenukha writes: "A neighbouring building was also hit. It is a residential complex. The level of destruction is horrific."

Heraschenko writes: "The building housing the Regional Department of Police in Kharkiv has just been hit."

The State Emergency Service reported: "As a result of enemy shelling, the roof of the building of the regional department of internal affairs and residential buildings are on fire, and there is a risk of the fire spreading further."

Details: Heraschenko also informed that "the building housing National Karazin University’s Department of Sociology, which is across the street from the department of internal affairs, is on fire."

Another source inside Kharkiv authorities suggested that the target of these strikes could be the Head of the Regional Administration and the rest of the regional leadership.

"The governor [Head of the Regional Administration] was supposed to conduct a meeting there today. And we have a missile strike. Yesterday, the Regional Administration [building] was likewise hit by missiles precisely before a meeting of the [regional] leaders was scheduled at the Head’s office" said the source.