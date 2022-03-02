All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian missiles strike Ukraine’s National Police and Security Service buildings in Kharkiv

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 08:05

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 09:05 AM

Russian troops have struck the building of the Regional Department of the National Police and Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv.

Source: Anton Heraschenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Telegram; Roman Semenukha, Deputy Head of Kharkiv Regional Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Advertisement:

Semenukha writes: "A neighbouring building was also hit. It is a residential complex. The level of destruction is horrific."

Heraschenko writes: "The building housing the Regional Department of Police in Kharkiv has just been hit."

The State Emergency Service reported: "As a result of enemy shelling, the roof of the building of the regional department of internal affairs and residential buildings are on fire, and there is a risk of the fire spreading further."

Details: Heraschenko also informed that "the building housing National Karazin University’s Department of Sociology, which is across the street from the department of internal affairs, is on fire."

Another source inside Kharkiv authorities suggested that the target of these strikes could be the Head of the Regional Administration and the rest of the regional leadership.

"The governor [Head of the Regional Administration] was supposed to conduct a meeting there today. And we have a missile strike. Yesterday, the Regional Administration [building] was likewise hit by missiles precisely before a meeting of the [regional] leaders was scheduled at the Head’s office" said the source.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: