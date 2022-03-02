All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 2 March 2022, 09:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been pounded non-stop for 12 hours

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:37 AM

Russian occupation forces have been shelling Mariupol with various weapons continuously for 12 hours.

Source: Vadym Boichenko, Mayor of Mariupol, on the unified TV and radio broadcast of the Ukrainian media

Advertisement:

Quote: "We have been flattened non-stop for 12 hours. The racist-fascist troops are razing my hometown to the ground."

Details: According to Boichenko, there has been total destruction of residential infrastructure.

There are dead and wounded, but they cannot be taken from the streets, houses and apartments due to the ongoing shelling.

At the same time, the mayor thanked the Armed Forces, the National Guard and all defenders of the city who are holding their ground.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: