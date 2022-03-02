Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:37 AM

Russian occupation forces have been shelling Mariupol with various weapons continuously for 12 hours.

Source: Vadym Boichenko, Mayor of Mariupol, on the unified TV and radio broadcast of the Ukrainian media

Quote: "We have been flattened non-stop for 12 hours. The racist-fascist troops are razing my hometown to the ground."

Details: According to Boichenko, there has been total destruction of residential infrastructure.

There are dead and wounded, but they cannot be taken from the streets, houses and apartments due to the ongoing shelling.

At the same time, the mayor thanked the Armed Forces, the National Guard and all defenders of the city who are holding their ground.