Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:57

Fugitive ex-President Viktor Yanukovych is currently in Minsk, and the Kremlin is currently preparing him for a special operation, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

Source: UP source in Ukrainian intelligence

Details: It is noted that according to one scenario, they will try to declare him the "President of Ukraine" there.

The information obtained indicates that the Kremlin may be preparing an informational operation or action to return ex-President Yanukovych to Ukraine or to publish an appeal on his behalf to the Ukrainian people in the near future.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:41
Can Ukraine join the European Union in a year? It's up to us
11:04
Russian invading forces have started broadcasting Russian propaganda in Kherson using T2 tuner
10:48
Quiet night in Kyiv. Chemotherapy and insulin points reopen for patients
10:11
Russian military jet shot down in Odesa Region, search for pilot underway
10:11
One power unit working at Zaporizhzhya NPP. Nuclear disaster awaits, if it is hit
10:04
Russian troops bomb school in Zhytomyr
09:55
Russia’s Yandex warns shareholders of potential default
09:51
Ukrainian Defence Minister: "Victory is imminent"
09:37
Russia asks Red Cross to help find Russian PoWs in Ukraine
09:27
Ukraine’s flagship Hetman Sahaidachny was sunk to avoid capture by Russian troops
All News