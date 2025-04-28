Whereabouts of Ukraine's pro-Russian former president Yanukovych revealed

Viktor Yanukovych, the pro-Russian former president of Ukraine who fled the country after the Revolution of Dignity in 2014, is currently residing in Barvikha, a luxury enclave for the elite in Russia’s Moscow Oblast.

Source: Denys Ivanov, Deputy Head of the Department for Maidan Cases at the Prosecutor General’s Office, speaking to journalists after the verdict against the former president, cited by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: "Our information indicates he is located in Moscow Oblast, in the village of Barvikha, Odintsovo district," Ivanov said.

Ivanov also stated that another defendant, former Deputy Head of Ukraine’s State Guard Directorate Kostiantyn Kobzar, is currently living in Moscow.

Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and former Deputy Head of Ukraine’s State Guard Directorate Kostiantyn Kobzar to 15 and 10 years in prison respectively.

Yanukovych was found guilty of organising the unlawful transfer of persons across Ukraine’s state border and incitement to desertion (Article 332.2 (illegal movement of persons across the state border of Ukraine) and Article 27.4 (complicity) in conjunction with Article 408.2 (desertion) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Kobzar was found guilty of organising the unlawful transfer of persons across the state border and desertion (Article 332.2 and Article 408.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In January 2019, Yanukovych was convicted of high treason and aiding and abetting aggressive war (Article 111.1 (high treason) and Article 27.5 in conjunction with Article 437.2 (planning, preparation and waging of an aggressive war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

