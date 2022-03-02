Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Ukrainian Army storming Russian-occupied Horlivka in Donetsk Region

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 11:49

Ukrainian troops have attacked Russian forces in the city of Horlivka in the Donetsk region, which has been occupied since 2014.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s sources within the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Details: On March 1, the 95th Detached Assault Brigade entered the city and inflicted significant losses on the enemy.

So far, Ukrainian troops have not been able to gain a foothold in Horlivka and have withdrawn from the settlement. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces say that this is temporary.

Earlier, sources had said that Ukrainian defenders had taken control near Horlivka.

