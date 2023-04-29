Invaders want to deport children from Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast, to Russia

TAKING OUT OF UKRAINIAN CHILDREN FROM THE OCCUPIED TERRITORIES. PHOTO FROM ENERHODAR TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Russian invaders plan to take all schoolchildren from the city of Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast, to the Russian Federation under the guise of "evacuation".

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: As the NRC states, the Russians plan to deport all local schoolchildren from Horlivka at the end of the school year. The occupiers want to organise the deportation of children under the guise of "evacuation". Parents will have to go with their children.

"This is done in order to take Ukrainians to the Russian Federation, assimilate them and exterminate their Ukrainian self-identity. All this is a sign of genocide in accordance with the norms of international law," the NRC said.

