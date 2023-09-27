Russians plan to forcibly deport residents from occupied Horlivka in Donetsk Oblast to Russia

The local underground resistance has said the Russian occupiers are preparing to forcibly "evacuate" some of the residents of temporarily occupied Horlivka in Donetsk Oblast to Russia.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Details: Russian authorities are preparing to evacuate the residents of Mykytivka District in Horlivka, regardless of what residents want.

Advertisement:

They call it concern for the population, although de facto it is a staged show to give a positive propaganda picture.

Ukraine's National Resistance Center said the Russian occupiers plan to quarter their soldiers in the "evacuated" people’s houses.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!