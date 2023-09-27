All Sections
Russians plan to forcibly deport residents from occupied Horlivka in Donetsk Oblast to Russia

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 01:42
Russians plan to forcibly deport residents from occupied Horlivka in Donetsk Oblast to Russia
STOCK PHOTO: OPEN SOURCES

The local underground resistance has said the Russian occupiers are preparing to forcibly "evacuate" some of the residents of temporarily occupied Horlivka in Donetsk Oblast to Russia.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Details: Russian authorities are preparing to evacuate the residents of Mykytivka District in Horlivka, regardless of what residents want.

They call it concern for the population, although de facto it is a staged show to give a positive propaganda picture.

Ukraine's National Resistance Center said the Russian occupiers plan to quarter their soldiers in the "evacuated" people’s houses. 

Advertisement: