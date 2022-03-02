Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again

Roman Petrenko — Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 12:12

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that a third World War would be nuclear.

Source: Lavrov quoted by Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti

Advertisement:

Details: Lavrov also said that Russia "will not allow Ukraine" to obtain nuclear weapons.

He also spoke about sanctions, claiming that Russia had "many friends", so it could not be isolated.

Allegedly, the Russians were prepared for sanctions but had not anticipated that they would be imposed on sportspeople, journalists, and artists.