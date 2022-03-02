Ukrainian military liberates Makarov in Kyiv region

Valentina Romanenko — WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 19:29

Ukrainian armed forces have liberated the town of Makarov in the Kyiv region and gained a foothold there.

Source: Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, on Facebook

Quote: "The Prince Roman the Great 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade and the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated Makarov in the Kyiv region and established a foothold there."