Russia’s secret documents: war in Ukraine was to last 15 days

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 2 March 2022, 19:40

Ukraine has seized Russian military plans concerning the war against Ukraine from the 810th Brigade of the battalion tactical group of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Marines. These documents were approved on 18 January.

Source: Joint Forces Operations Command on Facebook

Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine are succeeding in inflicting losses on the Russian invaders. They are losing equipment and manpower, but also – in a panic – they leave their secret documents behind [when fleeing].

This is how we have come into possession of the plans of a battalion tactical group of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Marines.

Among the retrieved documents are a working map, combat mission, call sign table, control signal tables, hidden control tables, personnel list, etc.

According to this information, the plans for the war with Ukraine were approved on 18 January 2022. The plans anticipated that the capture of Ukraine must be executed within 15 days, from 20 February to 6 March."

Details: This unit of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet intended to disembark from the large landing ship "Orsk" near the town of Stepanovka-1 and then work with military units of the 58th Army of the Russian Federation, namely the 177th Separate Regiment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Marines.

The ultimate goal of these forces was to blockade and take control of Melitopol.

 

 

The Joint Forces Operational Command also said: "When one of the captured Russian soldiers says that they came to participate in drills and got lost, do not believe it! They knew, they carefully planned and prepared.

And we will say one thing to the Russian invaders: Leave your equipment and secret documents behind, we will need them for our defenders. And we will need them for the Hague."

