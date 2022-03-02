All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian delegation departs for historic Belovezhskaya Pushcha for negotiations with Russia

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 19:19

Svitlana Kizilova — Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 20:19

The Ukrainian delegation has departed for the negotiations with Russia at Belovezhskaya Pushcha.

Source: Ukrinform, referencing the Office of the President of Ukraine

Advertisement:

Details: No further details were provided by the Ukrainian delegation.

At the same time, the Russian media –referring to Volodymyr Medinskiy (Vladimir Putin’s aid)– reported that the Russian delegation in its previous composition had arrived at the site of the negotiations.

RIA Novosti reported that the Ukrainian delegation had departed Kyiv and was en route. The Russians expect them to reach the meeting place by the morning of 3 March. Moreover, it was claimed that the negotiations will include, among other issues, discussion of a ceasefire.

Another RIA Novosti publication claimed that "the Russian troops are maintaining a safe corridor for the movement of the Ukrainian delegation through the territory of Ukraine." It was likewise stated by Medinskiy.

Background: Belovezhskaya Pushcha is an area in Belarus where the Belovezh Accords were signed, the agreement which declared that the USSR would effectively cease to exist.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: