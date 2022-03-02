Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Ukrainian delegation departs for historic Belovezhskaya Pushcha for negotiations with Russia

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 20:19

Svitlana Kizilova — Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 20:19

The Ukrainian delegation has departed for the negotiations with Russia at Belovezhskaya Pushcha.

Source: Ukrinform, referencing the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: No further details were provided by the Ukrainian delegation.

At the same time, the Russian media –referring to Volodymyr Medinskiy (Vladimir Putin’s aid)– reported that the Russian delegation in its previous composition had arrived at the site of the negotiations.

RIA Novosti reported that the Ukrainian delegation had departed Kyiv and was en route. The Russians expect them to reach the meeting place by the morning of 3 March. Moreover, it was claimed that the negotiations will include, among other issues, discussion of a ceasefire.

Another RIA Novosti publication claimed that "the Russian troops are maintaining a safe corridor for the movement of the Ukrainian delegation through the territory of Ukraine." It was likewise stated by Medinskiy.

Background: Belovezhskaya Pushcha is an area in Belarus where the Belovezh Accords were signed, the agreement which declared that the USSR would effectively cease to exist.

