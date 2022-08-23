All Sections
Attack on Enerhodar: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant worker killed

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 12:50

STANISLAV POHORILOV  – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 12:50

PHOTO: ORLOV'S TELEGRAM

An employee of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was injured in the attack on Enerhodar on 22 August. Later, the man died in intensive care.

Source: Dmytro Orlov, Mayor of Enerhodar, on Telegram

Quote from Orlov: "Yesterday, 22 August, 2022, Vladyslav Mitin, an employee of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the locksmith of the thermal automation and measurement department, born in 1996, was injured as a result of the shelling of a taxi car in Enerhodar"

Details: According to Orlov, the worker was treated, but succumbed to severe injuries in the intensive care unit a few hours after that.

Previously: The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported earlier that the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) appears to be setting information conditions to blame Ukrainian forces for future false flag operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

