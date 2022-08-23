Zelenskyy: Russia to receive powerful response if it intensifies attacks

IRYNA BALACHUK – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 14:08

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia would receive a strong response if it increased the intensity of attacks on 23-24 August.

Source: Ukrinform, referring to Zelenskyy’s statement at a joint meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda with the media in Kyiv

Quote from Zelenskyy: "They beat us, they will receive a response, a powerful response. I want to say that every day - I think you see it in the information space - every day, this response will increase. It will grow stronger and stronger."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he had some information from Ukrainian intelligence and foreign partners about Russia's plans, and that there was a threat of increased intensity of attacks on 23-24 August. At the same time, the president noted that such a threat from Russia was something daily and constant.

Zelenskyy also emphasised that Ukraine does not distinguish whether the Russian Federation strikes Kyiv or Donbas, and it will respond to all attacks.

"For me, as for the president, I'm sure, as for every Ukrainian, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Donbas are all the same. All our Ukrainians live there. In Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia. The answer will be the same in these cities," the president concluded.

Earlier, Zelenskyy warned Ukrainians that this week, when Ukraine will celebrate Independence Day, Russia might attempt to carry out particularly violent attacks.

On 23 August, Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv - he will participate in the summit of the Crimea Platform.

