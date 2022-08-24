All Sections
Russian aggression has caused almost UAH 400 billion in damage to Ukraine’s natural environment

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 17:32

WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 17:23 - ANASTASIA ZHARYKOVA

Losses to Ukraine’s natural environment caused by Russia's armed aggression have reached UAH 395 billion [equivalent to USD 10.7 billion] in six months.

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, on Telegram.

According to the infographic prepared by the ministry, more than 2 thousand cases of environmental damage have been recorded during the six months of the war. Accrued losses have reached UAH 395 billion.

In particular, damage caused by air pollution has been assessed at UAH 176 billion [USD 4.8 billion], damage to water resources at UAH 106.3 billion [USD 2.9 billion] and to the soil at UAH 8.8 billion [USD 238 million].

"Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, we have been recording all the crimes against the environment committed by the invaders in order to demand in future that they pay in full for the damage caused to the Ukrainian people," the report said.

 

Background:

The minimum amount needed to restore Ukraine’s destroyed assets is USD 188 billion, with direct losses reaching USD 110.4 billion.

