All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian aggression has caused almost UAH 400 billion in damage to Ukraine’s natural environment

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 17:32

WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 17:23 - ANASTASIA ZHARYKOVA

Losses to Ukraine’s natural environment caused by Russia's armed aggression have reached UAH 395 billion [equivalent to USD 10.7 billion] in six months.

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, on Telegram.

According to the infographic prepared by the ministry, more than 2 thousand cases of environmental damage have been recorded during the six months of the war. Accrued losses have reached UAH 395 billion.

In particular, damage caused by air pollution has been assessed at UAH 176 billion [USD 4.8 billion], damage to water resources at UAH 106.3 billion [USD 2.9 billion] and to the soil at UAH 8.8 billion [USD 238 million].

"Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, we have been recording all the crimes against the environment committed by the invaders in order to demand in future that they pay in full for the damage caused to the Ukrainian people," the report said.

 

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The minimum amount needed to restore Ukraine’s destroyed assets is USD 188 billion, with direct losses reaching USD 110.4 billion.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron


Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

Chechen leader Kadyrov now officially suspect in Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
01:40
Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)
All News