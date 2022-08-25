All Sections
Explosions heard in Kyiv Oblast – Head of Oblast Military Administration

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 03:48
Explosions heard in Kyiv Oblast – Head of Oblast Military Administration

THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 2022, 03:48

Several explosions have been heard in a hromada (amalgamated territorial community) in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "We have information about several sounds of explosions in one of the hromadas in the Vyshhorod district. We are confirming this information. Emergency services are already working [at the scene - ed.]."

Details: Kuleba has asked people not to ignore the alarm and to take cover in shelters immediately.

Advertisement: