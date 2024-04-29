All Sections
Poles unblock all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 29 April 2024, 11:08
Poles unblock all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine
Rava-Ruska checkpoint. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The lorry traffic has resumed at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The Border Guard of the Republic of Poland reported that Polish farmers stopped blocking the lorry traffic before the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint after 10:00 Kyiv time on 29 April. 

The clearance and passage of lorries through the border in both directions are carried out in the usual mode. 

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine clarified to Ukrainska Pravda that all checkpoints on the border with Poland are currently unblocked

However, information indicates that lorries carrying grain crops will not be allowed entry into Poland. This cargo type can follow Poland's territory exclusively in transit mode.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine notes that there is currently no accumulation of lorries from the neighbouring state and that lorries leaving Ukraine are moving via the YeCherha (E-Queue) system. 

As usual, drivers and hauliers are asked to consider this information when planning international transportation.

Subjects: siegePolandState Border Guard Service
