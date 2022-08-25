Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant re-connected to network but all power units are offline – International Atomic Energy Agency

THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 20:46

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has restored the connection to the fourth communication line with the power system of Ukraine, the Dniprovska 750 kW-power line of ZNPP.

Source: press office of the International Atomic Energy Agency

"Ukraine has informed the IAEA that ZNPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, lost connection with the high-voltage power line at least twice during the day, but it is currently working again," said the Agency, which operates as part of the UN.

It is noted that the ZNPP remains connected to the 330 kW line from the nearby thermal power facility that can provide back-up electricity if needed.

Ukraine also informed the IAEA that as a result of breaks in the 750 kW power lines, two operating units of the ZNPP were disconnected from the power grid and their emergency protection systems were activated, while all safety systems remained in working order. All six power units remained disconnected from the grid after the power line was restored, the IAEA says with reference to Ukrainian data.

There is no information about the direct cause of the power outage. The six-reactor nuclear power plant normally has four external power lines, but three of them were lost earlier, due to the occupation of the facility by the Russian army.

The IAEA added that in case of a loss of external power, the ZNPP, like other nuclear power plants around the world, still has diesel generators available to provide the backup power.

At the moment, Energoatom has not officially commented on the information about the restoration of connection.

Background:

On 25 August, due to fires in the ash pits of the Zaporizhzhia thermal power station, located next to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the only remaining (fourth) communication line of the ZNPP with the energy system of Ukraine – 750 kW Dniprovska power line of the ZNPP was disconnected twice.

As a result, two operating power units of the station were disconnected from the power grid. This is the first complete disconnection of the ZNPP from the power grid in the plant's history.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

