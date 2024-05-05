Russian forces bombard Kharkiv resulting in 10 casualties – photo

The Russians attacked the centre of the city of Kharkiv on the afternoon of 5 May, wounding several people.

Source: Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Then the information was confirmed by Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration.

Quote from Syniehubov: "The occupiers are striking.

Kharkiv and Kharkiv district: stay in shelters!"

Update: Terekhov later reported that the strike took place in a residential area in the city centre.

Syniehubov stated that medical workers are providing assistance to the 10 people injured at two sites of the strikes.

The Russian forces hit the spaces between buildings in a residential area, causing damage to private houses, with the blastwave shattering windows.

Apartment blocks and cars were damaged.

