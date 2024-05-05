All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces bombard Kharkiv resulting in 10 casualties – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 May 2024, 15:43
Russian forces bombard Kharkiv resulting in 10 casualties – photo
Screenshot: alerts.in.ua

The Russians attacked the centre of the city of Kharkiv on the afternoon of 5 May, wounding several people.

Source: Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

последствия обстрела Харькова 5 мая, фото прокуратуры

Then the information was confirmed by Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration.

Advertisement:

Quote from Syniehubov: "The occupiers are striking.

Kharkiv and Kharkiv district: stay in shelters!"

последствия обстрела Харькова 5 мая, фото прокуратуры

Update: Terekhov later reported that the strike took place in a residential area in the city centre.

последствия обстрела Харькова 5 мая, фото прокуратуры

Syniehubov stated that medical workers are providing assistance to the 10 people injured at two sites of the strikes.

The Russian forces hit the spaces between buildings in a residential area, causing damage to private houses, with the blastwave shattering windows.

последствия обстрела Харькова 5 мая, фото прокуратуры

Apartment blocks and cars were damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
Kharkiv
Russian strike on residential area in Kharkiv leaves 5 people injured, including a child – photo
Series of explosions rock Kharkiv once again
Explosions rock Kharkiv, fires break out due to Russian Shahed UAV attack overnight – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: