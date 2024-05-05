All Sections
Pro-Russian collaborator and torture chamber overseer killed in occupied Berdiansk – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 May 2024, 14:13
A pro-Russian collaborator had been killed in an explosion in occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 5 May, and died of his injuries.

Source: Viktoriia Halitsina, Head of Berdiansk City Military Administration, on Telegram; Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation on Telegram; Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU) on Telegram

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence said that a Ford Kuga belonging to Yevhen Ananievskyi exploded around 09:40 on Sunday, 5 May.

DIU said that Ananievskyi helped set up and operate a torture chamber in the Berdiansk Correctional Facility No. 77.

Quote from Halitsina: "On May 5, an employee of the occupiers’ penal colony was killed.

An explosive device was planted under the car." 

 

Details: Halitsina reports that the traitor died on the spot from his injuries.

According to Russian authorities, a criminal case has been filed in connection with the murder of a penal colony employee in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The investigation states that on 5 May, an unknown person planted an improvised explosive device under his vehicle. The man died of his injuries at the scene.

This news has been updated since publication.

Subjects: Berdianskhigh treason
