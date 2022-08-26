All Sections
In Mariupol, occupiers intimidate parents and force them to send children to local schools – advisor to mayor

Friday, 26 August 2022, 14:47

Parents in Mariupol are being forced to send their children to schools headed by the occupying administration.

If parents refuse, the occupiers are threatening to deprive them of their parental rights and take away their children. 

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, the advisor to Mariupol mayor, on his Telegram-channel "Andriushchenko Time"

He attached a screenshot with threats sent by teachers who are collaborating with the occupiers.

"Notification from the school administration! In case you haven’t decided on the preferred education format, you must bear in mind that there will be no distance learning on our liberated territory!

If your child doesn’t go to school, we will submit this information to the department, they will hand this over to the police. The police will come to you, and the first time, [you] will [get] a warning; the second time, there will be a 40,000 roubles fine; and the third time, you will be deprived of your parental rights," says the message.

 
Photo: olegtqrkin94/ Depositphotos

Andriushchenko assumes that the collaborators have to resort to such measures due to the unusually small number of children in the schools of the occupied city.

"Teachers turned collaborators are now texting parents en masse, directly stating that if they live in the city but don’t send their children to schools headed by the occupiers, their children will be taken away from them by force. This is yet another crime against humanity,"  he states.

