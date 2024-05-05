All Sections
Xi Jinping arrives in France to begin his European tour – video

Oleh Pavliuk, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 5 May 2024, 17:37
Xi Jinping arrives in France to begin his European tour – video
Chinese leader Xi Jinping arriving in France on 5 May. Photo: Screenshot from a Sky News video

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in France on Sunday, 5 May, the first of a series of visits to European countries scheduled for 5-10 May.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to CCTV, Chinese state television

Details: Xi arrived in Paris at 15:40 local time and was greeted by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

In a statement issued in light of his visit, Xi said he intended to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss their countries’ bilateral relations, China’s relationship with the EU, and international and regional issues.

Background:

  • Xi Jinping will pay state visits to France, Serbia and Hungary between 5 and 10 May. This is his first visit to the European continent since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
  • Gergely Gyasi, Hungarian Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, said earlier that Chinese President Xi Jinping would visit Budapest on 8-10 May as part of his trip to Europe.
  • The Hungarian security service has begun enforcing strict security measures in preparation for the arrival of the Chinese delegation in Budapest.

Subjects: ChinaFranceEurope
