Russian Armed Forces suffer over 60,000 casualties in military personnel

ROMAN PETRENKO – SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 09:47

The Russian occupying forces have lost over 60,000 soldiers since the beginning of the war, suffering losses of 500 on 1 October alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 2 October 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 60,110 (+500) military personnel

2,377 (+23) tanks

4,975 (+26) armoured combat vehicles

1,405 (+8) artillery systems

337 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

176 (+0) air defence systems

264 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

227 (+1) helicopters

1,015 (+6) operational-tactical UAVs

246 (+0) cruise missiles

15 (+0) ships/boats

3,796 (+10) vehicles and tankers

131 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

Russian troops have suffered their heaviest losses on the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut fronts.

