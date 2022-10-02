All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Armed Forces suffer over 60,000 casualties in military personnel

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 October 2022, 09:47
Russian Armed Forces suffer over 60,000 casualties in military personnel

ROMAN PETRENKO SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 09:47

The Russian occupying forces have lost over 60,000 soldiers since the beginning of the war, suffering losses of 500 on 1 October alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Advertisement:

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 2 October 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 60,110 (+500) military personnel
  • 2,377 (+23) tanks
  • 4,975 (+26) armoured combat vehicles
  • 1,405 (+8) artillery systems
  • 337 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 176 (+0) air defence systems
  • 264 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 227 (+1) helicopters
  • 1,015 (+6) operational-tactical UAVs
  •  246 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 15 (+0) ships/boats
  • 3,796 (+10) vehicles and tankers
  • 131 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

Russian troops have suffered their heaviest losses on the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut fronts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:15
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
All News
Advertisement: