"Everything we’ve got is old, it's a disgrace": occupier urges mother not to believe Russian propaganda

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 12:44

ROMAN PETRENKOSUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 12:44

The Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has released a recorded phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his mother, where he explains that the Kremlin propaganda is lying, and the situation at the front line is not easy for them.

Source: Chief Intelligence Directorate

Details: The soldier serves with the 138th Separate Motorised Rifle Division of the 6th Army. He asks his mother not to believe the propaganda and says that he and his comrades-in-arms only have obsolete equipment, and they rarely see any new military vehicles.

The soldier says that he is outraged by what is shown on Russian TV: "It’s all s**t; whatever is happening here is a complete disgrace; whenever we take a look at our equipment, it makes us cry". In turn, the mother asks her son: "So everything that they show us, like that we kill them, that we advance and restrain them – what is this, are these lies, too?".

