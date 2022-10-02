All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Everything we’ve got is old, it's a disgrace": occupier urges mother not to believe Russian propaganda

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 October 2022, 12:44
Everything we’ve got is old, it's a disgrace: occupier urges mother not to believe Russian propaganda

ROMAN PETRENKOSUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 12:44

The Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has released a recorded phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his mother, where he explains that the Kremlin propaganda is lying, and the situation at the front line is not easy for them.

Advertisement:

Source: Chief Intelligence Directorate

Details: The soldier serves with the 138th Separate Motorised Rifle Division of the 6th Army. He asks his mother not to believe the propaganda and says that he and his comrades-in-arms only have obsolete equipment, and they rarely see any new military vehicles.

The soldier says that he is outraged by what is shown on Russian TV: "It’s all s**t; whatever is happening here is a complete disgrace; whenever we take a look at our equipment, it makes us cry". In turn, the mother asks her son: "So everything that they show us, like that we kill them, that we advance and restrain them – what is this, are these lies, too?".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
All News
Advertisement: