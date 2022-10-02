All Sections
Ambulance drives upon landmine in Kharkiv Oblast: driver dead, paramedic injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 October 2022, 16:53
The late ambulance driver. Photo: Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine Centre

An ambulance has hit a mine in the liberated territory of Kharkiv Oblast. The driver died, and the paramedic was injured.

Source: Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine Centre, the local non-commercial enterprise of the Kharkiv Oblast Council 

Quote: "We‘ve been receiving information about the horrible consequences of the occupation of the Kharkiv region every day. And today, there is another piece of bad news.

The 1501 mobile team was on the call when it hit a mine. Oleksandr Kononenko, the driver of the vehicle, perished. Vitalii Razlada, the paramedic, got injured. His condition is stable".

