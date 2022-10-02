All Sections
Five bodies of those trying to evacuate found in Kharkiv Oblast

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 18:04

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 18:04

Bodies  of five individuals have been found in the village of Vasylenkove in the liberated part of Kharkiv Oblast. These individuals had tried to evacuate from Kupiansk to Kharkiv back in May.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigative Department of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast, on Facebook

Quote: "On 2 October, the police received a report that bodies have been discovered in a field in the village of Vasylenkove.

Police investigators have found and identified the five bodies on the spot.

These 5 people were residents of Kupiansk, who tried to evacuate to Kharkiv on their own by car on 6 May, but came across a Russian mine on their way. Among them are 41-year-old Yaroslav, 18-year-old Ivan, 19-year-old Mykyta, 20-year-old Oleksii and 50-year-old Liudmyla."

